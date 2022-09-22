Kate Middleton Chicly Steps Into Fall in Dolce & Gabbana Coat and Classic Pumps to Thank Volunteers in Windsor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton was dressed in timeless attire while thanking volunteers and operational staff this morning in Windsor, England.

Arriving in Windsor with Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore a navy coat from Dolce and Gabbana. The dark wool style featured a knee-length hem and long sleeves, as well as five rows of rounded metallic gold double-breasted buttons for a formal finish. Completing the royal’s ensemble were sheer black tights and a pair of thin gold and diamond earrings with pearl drop accents.

Kate Middleton arrives to meet and thank volunteers and operational staff in Windsor on Sept. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

For footwear, Middleton opted for a set of pointed-toe pumps. Her classic silhouette featured versatile black suede uppers with triangular pointed toes. Giving the pair a sleek finish were thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair further streamlined the royal family member’s ensemble and coordinated with its classic nature. Coincidentally, they simultaneously proved her ease when wearing the style on cobblestoned streets — no easy feat, indeed.

A closer look at Middleton’s pumps. CREDIT: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and thin heels — a styling maneuver Middleton often uses in her own monochrome and two-toned outfits. Pairs with neutral or jewel-toned suede and leather uppers are the most popular, as seen in new pairs by Veronica Beard, Schutz and L’Agence.

Prince William and Catherine visit the Windsor Guildhall to thank volunteers and operational staff involved in her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Middleton wears pointed-toe pumps so often they’ve become her style signature, which she frequently sources from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off-duty.

