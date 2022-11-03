Kate Middleton Masters Monochromatic Style in D’Orsay Pumps With Max&Co Cashmere Coat in Scarborough With Prince William

Kate Middleton epitomized fall-chic style on Thursday while visiting Scarborough, England with Prince William.

Arriving in the English fishing port’s community hub The Street, the Princess of Wales wore a light tan cashmere coat by Max&Co. The long-sleeved piece, featuring a pointed collar and hem that is just below the knee, is a classic style with a similarly classic color that’s become utterly timeless; new styles are frequently released from numerous brands every year, including Banana Republic, Michael Kors and Loro Piana.

Kate Middleton visits The Street in Scarborough, England with Prince William on Nov. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Middleton paired it with a matching cashmere skirt, as well as a turtleneck sweater with a rolled neckline, to create a tonal monochromatic outfit. Complementing her attire was a matching small $395 Nano Montreal handbag by DeMellier, a top-handle style crafted from toffee-hued leather, as well as a red poppy pin and delicate gold circle drop earrings.

Related Nicole Ari Parker Elevates LBD With Sparkling Wraparound Pumps & New Tapered Bangs at Glamour's Women of the Year Event Katie Holmes Goes Chicly Goth in Leather with Mirrored Pumps for Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebration Sarah Jessica Parker Enters November in Strapped Pumps, Sweatpants and the Slouchiest Fall Sweater

For footwear, Middleton opted for a set of pointed-toe pumps. Her style, taking a curved D’Orsay silhouette, featured warm brown leather uppers with triangular toes and curved closed counters. Stiletto heels, likely totaling at least 4 inches in height, finished the pair with a slick height boost. The style also further streamlined the royal family member’s ensemble and coordinated with its classic nature.

A closer look at Middleton’s pumps. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and thin heels — a styling maneuver Middleton often uses in her own monochromatic and two-toned outfits. Pairs with neutral or jewel-toned suede and leather uppers are the most popular, as seen in new pairs by Veronica Beard, Schutz and L’Agence.

Kate Middleton visits The Street in Scarborough, England with Prince William on Nov. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Karwai Tang/WireImage

When it comes to shoes, Middleton wears pointed-toe pumps so often they’ve become her style signature, which she frequently sources from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off-duty.

Click through the gallery for more of Kate Middleton’s chic style moments throughout the years.