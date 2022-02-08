Kate Middleton Suits Up in Plaid Blazer and Walkable Heels for PACT Charity Visit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton was all business while visiting PACT (Parents and Children Together) in Southwark, London this morning.

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a sharp blazer for the occasion, which featured pointed lapels with a gray houndstooth plaid print. The patterned piece was layered over a black top and black L.K. Bennett trousers. Middleton elegantly accessorized with a crocodile-embossed belt from Anderson’s, as well as a Cartier watch, purple Astley Clarke pendant necklace, Annoushka pearl earrings and Princess Diana’s iconic Garrard & Co. sapphire engagement ring.

Kate Middleton visits PACT (Parents and Children Together) in London on Feb. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Kate Middleton visits PACT (Parents and Children Together) in London on Feb. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Middleton paired her suit with Gianvito Rossi pumps that were both chic and contemporary. Her black suede Piper style included pointed toes, as well as 3.34-inch block heels. When paired with her clothing, the shoes gave Middleton’s look a sharp element while tying it together with neutral hues. The style retails for $695 on Net-a-porter.com.

Kate Middleton visits PACT (Parents and Children Together) in London on Feb. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

A closer look at Middleton’s pumps. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Gianvito Rossi’s Piper pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Pumps like Middleton’s add a polished and contemporary finish to any look. Block heels provide added support, compared to their stiletto counterparts. The heel has remained in rotation since its 2010 debut, seen in new styles by Kate Spade New York, Kurt Geiger and Sam Edelman. In recent weeks, stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Lovato and Charli D’Amelio have also donned block heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Alexandre Birman and PrettyLittleThing.

Kate Middleton visits PACT (Parents and Children Together) in London on Feb. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to Emmy London styles, as well as heels by Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to shoe is Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of classic designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers by brands like New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara. Her wardrobe also contains elegant designer dresses from labels like Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen.

Sharpen your wardrobe with block heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Zala pumps, $160.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Aquatalia Pasha pumps, $221 (was $295).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Cris sandals, $25.