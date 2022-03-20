Kate Middleton Blooms in Floral Tory Burch Dress and Cork Wedges on Caribbean Royal Tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially kicked off their Caribbean Royal Tour in Belize. The duo’s eight-day tour will include additional visits to Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. The occasion — notably similar to the Queen’s first visit to Jamaica in 1953 — will also be a prime opportunity for the pair to champion causes like the Earthshot Prize.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Tory Burch dress with a tiered midi skirt, rounded short sleeves and a smocked neckline. Giving the piece a spring-worthy twist was an allover red, white, yellow and blue floral print. Middleton complemented the cobalt blue number with matching woven statement earrings, a rounded woven clutch and her sapphire and diamond engagement ring — which originally belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

The floral ensemble was worn while visiting the Che’il Chocolate Farm with Prince Williams, where the couple ground cacao beans to learn about Belize’s famed chocolate. During the day, the couple also learned about Garifuna culture in the village of Hopkins and Belize’s marine conservation efforts.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit Che’il Chocolate Farm in Belize on March 20, 2022. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Middleton paired her warm weather-friendly dress with an equally warm weather-friendly pair of shoes: wedge sandals. The classic summer style featured cork wedges that totaled 3-4 inches in height. For a detailed and timeless element, the pair also featured woven tan leather toe and ankle straps for security and a vintage-inspired accent.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit Che’il Chocolate Farm in Belize on March 20, 2022. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

A closer look at Middleton’s wedges. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

Middleton’s ensemble was worn for her second day. The duchess kicked off the Caribbean tour with William on Saturday, arriving in Belize in a blue lace Jenny Packham dress with matching Emmy London pumps. The monochrome look’s blue hue — which appears to have flowed into her second outfit — was worn in honor of Belize’s flag’s colors. How this theme continues or grows remains to be seen.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit Che’il Chocolate Farm in Belize on March 20, 2022. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

For footwear, pointed-toe pumps have become one of Middleton’s go-to styles — particularly by British brand Emmy London. Middleton is also a fan of Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors, as well as Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman heels. When she’s out for more casual events, the duchess wears affordable sneakers by brands like New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

Click through the gallery for more of Middleton’s chic style moments throughout the years.