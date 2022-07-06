Kate Middleton Gets Preppy for Polo in Linear Graphic Dress & Pumps for Royal Cup With Prince William

Kate Middleton put prep in her step for a summer outing with Prince William — in fact, the Duke’s Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup in Windsor — with a summer-worthy dress, to boot.

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen at Guards Polo Club, cheering on William and awarding trophies, in a white Emilia Wickstead midi dress. The sold-out Denvella style featured a pleated flared hem, as well as capped sleeves. Adding a sharp graphic punch were black linear details across its front. Though the number comes with a white belt attachment, Middleton removed it for the occasion. Her look was complete with dark sunglasses and a pair of brown acetate hoop drop earrings.

Kate Middleton and Prince William stroll on the grounds of the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm in Windsor, England on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TLA Worldwide

Kate Middleton attends the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm in Windsor, England on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TLA Worldwide

However, this wasn’t the dress’ first moment in the spotlight. Ivanka Trump wore the same number in June 2019 while serving as a presidential advisor to her father, Donald Trump. During this instance, Trump cinched the dress with a wide black belt for her father’s signing of the National Security Presidential Memorandum to Launch the “Women’s Global Development and Prosperity” Initiative.

United States President Donald J. Trump makes remarks before signing the National Security Presidential Memorandum to Launch the “Women’s Global Development and Prosperity” Initiative in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on, Feb. 7, 2019. CREDIT: Martin H. Simon - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Middleton grounded her look with a pair of low-heeled pumps, featuring beige leather uppers. Her versatile style included short block heels, as well as slingback straps for a lightweight silhouette. Black capped toes and round crystal-accented buckles finished the set with a preppy polish.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm in Windsor, England on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TLA Worldwide

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Middleton is the latest star to wear the style out; in recent weeks, Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura.

Kate Middleton presents the winning trophies to Amr Zedan, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, James Harper and Prince William after the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm in Windsor, England on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TLA Worldwide

Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to styles by Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

