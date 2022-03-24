See All of Kate Middleton’s Outfits From the Caribbean Royal Tour

Kate Middleton is making the Caribbean Royal Tour an especially fashionable affair. The Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince William, is on an eight-day tour that includes visits to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. The occasion — notably similar to the Queen’s first visit to Jamaica in 1953 — will also be a prime opportunity for the pair to champion causes like the Earthshot Prize.
Below, take a look at all of Middleton’s sharp outfits – from casual to formal – that she’s worn since embarking on the tour this week. Check back for live updates.
Belize
Middleton and Prince William arrived in Belize to greet governor Froya Thalami. For the occasion, the Duchess wore a cobalt blue collared peplum lace dress by Jenny Packham. Completing her look were drop earrings and a matching clutch, plus pointed-toe suede pumps by one of her go-to shoe brands, Emmy London.
Middleton’s second Belize look featured a blue smocked midi dress by Tory Burch, covered in a floral print. For a visit to the Che’il Chocolate Farm, Middleton paired the piece with matching Sezane statement earrings, as well as a woven Anya Hindmarch clutch and Stuart Weitzman cork wedges.
While discovering the Caracol Mayan archaeological site in the jungle of Chiquibul Forest with Prince William, Middleton went casual. The Duchess wore olive green G-Star Raw cargo pants with a slim fit, as well as a classic white T-shirt by John Lewis. Finishing her look was a woven belt and Ray-Ban sunglasses — plus her trusty white sneakers by Superga.
At a reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize for the Platinum Jubilee, Middleton opted for elegant glamour in a pink sequined gown by The Vampire’s Wife. Completing her romantic look was an embroidered white Maya clutch and sparkling O’nitaa crystal earrings, as well as hidden Jimmy Choo heels.
As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left Belize, Middleton was chicly travel-ready in white trousers and a vintage red Saint Laurent jacket. The set was paired with a gold bangle, white Mulberry bag. Finishing her look was a pair of Aquazzura’s Cece pumps, which featured leather uppers, pointed toes with gold straps and cutouts and stiletto heels totaling 4.3 inches in height.
Jamaica
Middleton touched down in Kingston, Jamaica at the Norman Manley International Airport with Prince William, wearing the same cutout Aquazzura pumps she left Belize in. However, she did make a change of a dress: a yellow Roksanda midi dress, to be exact, which included short sleeves and a draped texture. Elevating her look was a white Ferragamo clutch and Sezane earrings.
Middleton and Prince William’s first stop in Jamaica was a visit to the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum. The Duchess wore one of her most viral tour outfits yet for the occasion: a multicolored vintage 1950’s dress with a custom neckline. The Willow Hilson Vintage-sourced number was paired with a bangle by Jamaican designer Lashawndla Bailey-Miller, Marie Black pearl drop earrings and raffia slingback pumps by Russell and Bromley.
Sharply suiting up for a visit to the Spanish Town Hospital, Middleton stepped out in a white Alexander McQueen suit over an orange Ridley London blouse. Giving her look a chic finish was an orange woven handbag, as well as a floral face mask and white leather Jimmy Choo pumps.
True to form, Middleton’s outfit for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, and Lady Patricia Allen at King’s House in Kingston was utterly regal — and paid tribute to Jamaica’s flag colors. Donning a flowing green Jenny Packham gown accented with a spray of crystals, Middleton sparkled in knotted emerald earrings loaned to her by the Queen — as well as the Royal Family Order and GCVO Star pins.
