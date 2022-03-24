See All of Kate Middleton’s Outfits From the Caribbean Royal Tour

Kate Middleton is making the Caribbean Royal Tour an especially fashionable affair. The Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince William, is on an eight-day tour that includes visits to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. The occasion — notably similar to the Queen’s first visit to Jamaica in 1953 — will also be a prime opportunity for the pair to champion causes like the Earthshot Prize.

Below, take a look at all of Middleton’s sharp outfits – from casual to formal – that she’s worn since embarking on the tour this week. Check back for live updates.

Belize

Middleton and Prince William arrived in Belize to greet governor Froya Thalami. For the occasion, the Duchess wore a cobalt blue collared peplum lace dress by Jenny Packham. Completing her look were drop earrings and a matching clutch, plus pointed-toe suede pumps by one of her go-to shoe brands, Emmy London.

Related Kate Middleton Honors Jamaica in Green Tribute Dress Bursting With Glamour on Caribbean Royal Tour Madison Beer Does Menswear-Chic at Vanities Party for Young Hollywood Kate Middleton Plays Drums in 1950s-Chic Vintage Dress and Raffia Pumps at Bob Marley's Former House in Jamaica

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive in Belize and greet governor general Froya Thalami at the start of their royal tour of the Caribbean on March 20, 2022. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

Middleton’s second Belize look featured a blue smocked midi dress by Tory Burch, covered in a floral print. For a visit to the Che’il Chocolate Farm, Middleton paired the piece with matching Sezane statement earrings, as well as a woven Anya Hindmarch clutch and Stuart Weitzman cork wedges.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit Che’il Chocolate Farm in Belize on March 20, 2022. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

While discovering the Caracol Mayan archaeological site in the jungle of Chiquibul Forest with Prince William, Middleton went casual. The Duchess wore olive green G-Star Raw cargo pants with a slim fit, as well as a classic white T-shirt by John Lewis. Finishing her look was a woven belt and Ray-Ban sunglasses — plus her trusty white sneakers by Superga.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit a Caracol Mayan archaeological site in the jungle of Chiquibul Forest, Belize, during their Royal Caribbean Tour on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

At a reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize for the Platinum Jubilee, Middleton opted for elegant glamour in a pink sequined gown by The Vampire’s Wife. Completing her romantic look was an embroidered white Maya clutch and sparkling O’nitaa crystal earrings, as well as hidden Jimmy Choo heels.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on March 21, 2022 in Cahal Pech, Belize. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left Belize, Middleton was chicly travel-ready in white trousers and a vintage red Saint Laurent jacket. The set was paired with a gold bangle, white Mulberry bag. Finishing her look was a pair of Aquazzura’s Cece pumps, which featured leather uppers, pointed toes with gold straps and cutouts and stiletto heels totaling 4.3 inches in height.

Kate Middleton and Prince William depart Philip S.W Goldson International Airport on in Belize on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Jamaica

Middleton touched down in Kingston, Jamaica at the Norman Manley International Airport with Prince William, wearing the same cutout Aquazzura pumps she left Belize in. However, she did make a change of a dress: a yellow Roksanda midi dress, to be exact, which included short sleeves and a draped texture. Elevating her look was a white Ferragamo clutch and Sezane earrings.

Kate Middleton and Prince arrive at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Middleton and Prince William’s first stop in Jamaica was a visit to the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum. The Duchess wore one of her most viral tour outfits yet for the occasion: a multicolored vintage 1950’s dress with a custom neckline. The Willow Hilson Vintage-sourced number was paired with a bangle by Jamaican designer Lashawndla Bailey-Miller, Marie Black pearl drop earrings and raffia slingback pumps by Russell and Bromley.

Kate Middleton and Prince arrive at the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum during the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean in Jamaica on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Sharply suiting up for a visit to the Spanish Town Hospital, Middleton stepped out in a white Alexander McQueen suit over an orange Ridley London blouse. Giving her look a chic finish was an orange woven handbag, as well as a floral face mask and white leather Jimmy Choo pumps.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit the Spanish Town Hospital in Spanish Town, Jamaica during their Caribbean Royal Tour on on March 23, 2022. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

True to form, Middleton’s outfit for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, and Lady Patricia Allen at King’s House in Kingston was utterly regal — and paid tribute to Jamaica’s flag colors. Donning a flowing green Jenny Packham gown accented with a spray of crystals, Middleton sparkled in knotted emerald earrings loaned to her by the Queen — as well as the Royal Family Order and GCVO Star pins.

Kate Middleton arrives at a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House in Kingston, Jamaica on March 23, 2022. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Click through the gallery for more of Middleton’s chic style moments throughout the years.