Queen Consort Camilla & Kate Middleton Pose in Somber Dressing for New Royal Family Portrait with King Charles III & Prince William

The Royal Family has unveiled a new portrait of the recently appointed King and Queen, taken during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral proceedings.

On Sept. 18 — one day before the Queen’s funeral — King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, posed together in all-black attire at Buckingham Palace. For the occasion, both Charles and William wore black suits with white collared shirts, black ties, and glossy black leather loafers. Meanwhile, Camilla and Kate both opted for black dresses worn over black tights.

Kate’s featured a midi-length black number with long sleeves, accented by stud earrings. Camilla, meanwhile, wore a lace-trimmed dress with 3-inch sleeves a diamond pendant necklace, drop earrings, and bracelets.

When it came down to footwear, Middleton and Camilla both wore black pumps. Camilla’s appeared to include rounded toes and short heels totaling 1-2 inches in height. Middleton’s suede pair, gaining a sharp silhouette from triangular pointed toes, likely featured 4-inch stiletto heels — a go-to style in her wardrobe over the years.

During Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Middleton wore a similarly dark outfit. In tribute to the Queen, she wore a pearl necklace that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and previously to the late monarch. The rest of her outfit consisted of a black dress and Alexander McQueen coat, tights, Gianvito Rossi pumps, pearl earrings and a veiled Philip Treacy hat.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Queen’s state funeral took place on Sept. 19, 2022 at Westminster Abbey in London. The somber occasion was attended by numerous members of the royal family, including Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Lady Louise Windsor. The fashion industry also joined the nation in mourning, as the British Fashion Council rearranged London Fashion Week shows that day.

