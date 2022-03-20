Kate Middleton Kicks of Royal Tour in Belize Wearing Blue Lace Dress and Matching Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have kicked off their Caribbean Royal Tour in Belize. The duo’s eight-day tour will also include visits to Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. The occasion — notably similar to the Queen’s first visit to Jamaica in 1953 — will also be a prime opportunity for the pair to champion causes like the Earthshot Prize.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Belize in a monochrome outfit by Jenny Packham while touching down in Belize. Featuring a sharp collar, long sleeves and a peplum waist, the knee-length number was composed of deep blue lace — worn in honor of Belize’s flag’s colors. Middleton accessorized elegantly with a matching clutch. Completing her look was a sapphire necklace and drop earrings, both created from jewelry gifted to the late Diana, Princess of Wales by the royal family of Saudi Arabia for her wedding in 1981.

When it came to shoes, Middleton opted for her go-to style, pointed-toe pumps, from one of her go-to brands — Emmy London. Her style featured blue suede uppers, complete with triangular toes. The pair gained an added height boost with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, bringing a sharp finish to Middleton’s look.

Middleton wore a similar pair by Emmy London in green for Saint Patrick’s Day this week.

In addition to the royal, stars like Kristen Stewart, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Kate Middleton visits the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Mons Barracks, Aldershot in the United Kingdom on March 17, 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

In addition to Emmy London, Middleton is also a fan of Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. When she’s out for more casual events, the duchess wears affordable sneakers by brands like New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

Click through the gallery for more of Middleton’s chic style moments throughout the years.

Boost your spring looks in blue pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana pumps, $60 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala-C pumps, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: L’Agence Eloise pumps, $395.