Kate Middleton Celebrates Anzac Day in Chic White Coat, Classic Pumps & Princess Diana’s Pearls

Kate Middleton celebrated Anzac Day with a Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving today in London at Westminster Abbey. The royal arrived with husband Prince William for the occasion, elegantly dressed to celebrate the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.

Following her and William’s Caribbean Royal Tour, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a sharp white coat from Alexander McQueen. The custom piece featured pointed lapels and long sleeves, as well as a knee-length hem. Paired with the chic outerwear was a thick white headband by Jane Taylor. A black Jenny Packham clutch and red poppy pin completed her ensemble. Middleton also wore a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings, hailing from the late Princess Diana’s own jewelry collection.

Kate Middleton attends a Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving for Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: John Rainford / SplashNews.com

Middle coordinated her look with pumps from one of her go-to brands, Gianvito Rossi. The classic silhouette featured pointed toes with black suede uppers, as well as stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. The pair proved ideal for the occasion, while still connecting to Middleton’s versatile and sharp personal style.

A closer look at Middleton’s Gianvito Rossi pumps. CREDIT: John Rainford / SplashNews.com

Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to Emmy London styles, as well as heels by Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to shoe is Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of classic designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers by brands like New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara. Her wardrobe also contains elegant designer dresses from labels like Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen.

