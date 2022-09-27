×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Middleton Comforts Her Feet in $27 Alice Bow Insoles & $5 Tights While Wearing High Heels for Hours

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
KATE
2021
2021
2020
2020
View Gallery 51 Images

Kate Middleton is partial to a sharp pair of pumps — after all, pointed-toe styles have been in the Princess of Wales’ rotation for years. However, the cause for how she wears the style for hours on end has been revealed, thanks to Alice Bow.

In July, “My London News” published an article on Middleton’s penchant for sleek footwear — and the secret to wearing them for long periods of time. The piece included quotes in a 2018 “Insider” article from royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, who shared that the royal often wears John Lewis’ sheer non-slip tights to keep her feet inside of her heels; styles, which range from $5-$6 on Lewis’ website, include thin gel strips on their bases for added traction. Meier also shared that Middleton regularly wears Alice Bow insoles, $27-$29 leather insoles that cushion the soles of one’s feet for added comfort.

Related

Kate Middleton Chooses Vibrant Red Coat With Block Heels That Recall Princess Diana's Visit to Wales

Kate Middleton Chicly Steps Into Fall in Dolce & Gabbana Coat and Classic Pumps to Thank Volunteers in Windsor

Kate Middleton Honors Queen Elizabeth & Princess Diana With Pearl Necklace at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, coat, double breasted coat, Prince William, UK, pumps, black pumps, suede pumps, pointed toe pumps, stiletto pumps, womens pumps, fall pumps, fall style, everyday style
Kate Middleton arrives to meet and thank volunteers and operational staff in Windsor on Sept. 22, 2022.
CREDIT: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Alice Bow designer Rachel Bowditch thanked the magazine on Instagram for the occasion, sharing how the brand’s soles are still made by hand in their London studio. The brand began from Bowditch herself looking for comfortable insoles when those in her go-to Isabel Marant pumps began to crack, she has said, and the replacement styles she found had no sole padding; she later launched the brand after taking intensive Cordwainers shoe-making courses.

“We’re proud to be helping to continue the legacy of women’s footwear production here in Hackney,” Bowditch shared in the caption.

Indeed, insoles and non-slip tights are two techniques that can allow high heels like Middleton’s, which usually include stiletto heels and pointed toes, to be worn more easily and comfortably. Most styles often feature thin leather soles, which have the potential to be slipped on and off throughout their duration of wear.
imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad