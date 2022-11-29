Kate Hudson Gets Edgy in Latex Catsuit, Corsets & Statement Heels for ‘Netflix Queue’

Kate Hudson embodied surrealist style in a new editorial for Netflix publication “The Queue.” The imagery connotes her ongoing press tour for the platform’s murder mystery film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” ahead of its Netflix debut on Dec. 23.

The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star posed in a cover and images shot by Charlotte Rutherford, which were shared in a new Instagram post. Her first look, styled by Sophie Lopez, featured a daring black latex catsuit and matching wide-brimmed hat. Another included a colorful take on corsetry, encompassing a pinstriped skirt with a chain belt and pink satin corseted crop top. For a vibrant finish, she also donned a sweeping sheer gown in a bright lime green hue.

When it came to shoes, the “Fool’s Gold” actress‘ donned statement footwear in a variety of hues. One photo found her in a set of white leather platform sandals with thick soles and flared heels. Another featured a high-heeled shoe with lime green satin upper straps, matching the aforementioned gown. Both styles smoothly complemented their respective outfits while continuing to make a statement, fitting into the eclectic nature of the shoot.

This wasn’t Hudson’s only bold fashion moment in recent weeks. The star has been on an especially stylish streak with Lopez while promoting the new “Knives Out” film, wearing an array of colorful and embellished ensembles from the likes of Valentino, Versace, Michael Kors and Elie Saab while attending premieres and appearances. These have often been paired with equally sharp and statement-making heeled boots, sandals and pumps, hailing from brands including Giuseppe Zanotti, By Far and Jimmy Choo.

Kate Hudson attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

