Kate Hudson Pops in Neon Barbiecore Dress with Stuart Weitzman’s Satin Legging Boots for ‘Knives Out’

Kate Hudson took Barbiecore to new heights while promoting the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” this week. Ahead of its Netflix debut on Dec. 23, the film has been released for a limited run in theaters from Nov. 23-30.

The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star posed ahead of her appearance on “The Jonathan Ross Show,” snapped on Instagram by stylist Sophie Lopez in a hot pink Roland Mouret dress. The satin bodycon piece featured a slim fit, accented by a pointed strapless neckline. A silver and pearl ring and a thin diamond and silver chain ear cuff completed Hudson’s vibrant attire with a dark of edgy glamour.

When it came to shoes, the “Fool’s Gold” actress‘ donned a set of slick Stuart Weitzman boots for her appearance. Her $950 Ultrastuart style featured stretchy over-the-knee uppers crafted from black satin, complete with sharp pointed toes. Giving the slick pair a sharp finish were thin 4-inch stiletto heels, providing a dynamic base to Hudson’s ensemble. The set also provided higher coverage from their legging-like uppers when layered beneath a knee- or midi-length dress, like Hudson’s.

Stuart Weitzman’s Ultrastuart boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

However, this wasn’t Hudson’s only bold fashion moment in recent weeks. The star has been on an especially stylish streak with Lopez while promoting the new “Knives Out” film, wearing an array of colorful and embellished ensembles from the likes of Valentino, Versace, Michael Kors and Elie Saab while attending premieres and appearances. These have often been paired with equally sharp and statement-making heeled boots, sandals and pumps, hailing from brands including Giuseppe Zanotti, By Far and Jimmy Choo.

Kate Hudson attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

PHOTOS: See Hudson’s starring role in Stuart Weitzman’s ‘Moment to Shine’ holiday campaign in the gallery