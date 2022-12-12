Kate Hudson Layers Up for Winter in Sharp Coat & Reptilian Boots in New York City

Kate Hudson stepped out in sharp style while in New York City this week.

The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star left her hotel in the city’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday afternoon, wearing a brown midi skirt with an overlapping abstract print. Paired with the piece was a classic gray wool overcoat, featuring long sleeves and pointed lapels with brown embossed buttons. Hudson’s outfit was complete with thin gold drop earrings.

Kate Hudson leaves her hotel in SoHo in New York City on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

When it came to shoes, the “Fool’s Gold” actress‘ donned a set of slick boots to complete her outfit. Hudson’s tall leather style featured black uppers with pointed toes, covered in reptilian embossments for a contemporary edge. Completing the set were curved vamps and thin angled heels, likely totaling 3 to 4 inches in height for a sharp height boost. Hudson’s pair continued her outfit’s neutral color story, providing it with a cool base while remaining streamlined and sleek.

A closer look at Hudson’s boots. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

