Kate Beckinsale Twirls On A Table in Towering Platforms For A Graphic Summer Statement

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale brought a graphic punch to her dramatic summer style streak this week.

Serving a lesson in at-home theatrics on Instagram, the “Guilty Party” star danced on a table in a white mini dress. Her strapless style featured thin flounced straps tied in bows and a matching tiered hem, creating a whimsical and playful appearance. Giving the piece a punch, however, was red bodice embroidery including “Oh no,” lettering and a broken heart — as well as Beckinsale’s option to layer it over a blue plaid bikini. Her look was complete with diamond stud earrings and oversized glasses with gold chain-accented frames.

For footwear, Beckinsale strapped into a set of raffia platform sandals — one of her most-worn pairs this summer. Her $269 Sofie style by Cult Gaia — currently on sale from its original $478 price — featured thin crossed buckled ankle and slingback straps, as well as thick platform soles. The pair also featured thin crossed tow straps paneled with clear vinyl, giving them a retro appeal. Completing the set were towering woven block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, giving Beckinsale a bold height boost while remaining ideal for warm weather.

Cult Gaia’s Sofie platforms. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Beckinsale, as previously mentioned, has donned the pair on numerous occasions throughout the summer. In fact, earlier this month she proved their adeptness by pairing the style with an ornately printed blue, pink and yellow Julia Clancey caftan and oversized sunglasses while posing by her pool.

When it comes to shoes, the “Serendipity” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

