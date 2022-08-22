Kate Beckinsale Pops in 6-Inch Valentino Heels & Pink Nightgown Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale continued her dramatic outfit spree at home this week, as seen in her latest bold ensemble.

The “Guilty Party” star posed on Instagram with close friend Gabs Morpeth, wearing a frothy pink minidress. With wide scrunched straps, tiered lace trim and a bodice embellished with silky bows, her number resembled a whimsical take on a vintage nightgown.

Beckinsale’s minidress was accessorized with pearly post earrings, as well as her cat, Clive. Meanwhile, Morpeth sharply contrasted her ensemble in a black tank top, sandals and flowing sequined pants.

“Valley of the dolls/pandas/giraffes/cat,” Beckinsale captioned the photo.

For footwear, the “Serendipity” star’s shoes of choice were one of summer’s biggest hit pairs: Valentino’s Tan-Go pumps, which have proven popular with stars including Nicky Hilton, Dua Lipa and Lily Collins, among numerous others in recent weeks.

Her $1,150 style featured glossy patent leather uppers with thick platform soles, closed toes, buckled ankle straps and towering 6-inch heels. The pair gave Beckinsale’s outfit a daring height boost, while providing an equally whimsical base for her outfit. The style also comes in a range of hues, including hot and bubblegum pink, rose, purple, beige and black.

Valentino’s Tan-Go pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

However, this wasn’t Beckinsale’s only foray into platforms in recent weeks. This summer, the star has also brought drama to her at-home photo shoots in daring platform sandals and pumps, wearing sky-high heels with outfits ranging from jeans and T-shirts to knit bikinis. Earlier this month, she memorably popped in a pink feathered Taller Marmo minidress and Amina Muaddi’s towering bubblegum pink satin Yigit pumps.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman.

She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

