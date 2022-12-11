Kate Beckinsale Buckles into Boots and Royal Guard Uniform to Watch FIFA World Cup

Kate Beckinsale dressed in distinctly British style while watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup this weekend with close friend Gabs Morpeth. During the occasion, France beat England with a 2-1 score in their Saturday match.

While watching the match at home with Morpeth, the “Guilty Party” star shared a new Instagram video, where the duo cheered on England in matching costumes. Based on the uniforms worn by British royal guards, Beckinsale’s ensemble featured a red button-up jacket with an attached white belt, accented by white piping, gold buttons and tasseled shoulders. Her outfit was complete with black and white wrist cuffs, black shorts and tights and a tall black cap, adding to its dramatic effect. Later, the actress swapped the jacket for a blue and white team jersey.

“Highs and lows . Well done England we are proud of you. Congratulations to France x Both teams delivered . Referee super iffy,” Beckinsale captioned her photos.

Beckinsale finished her ensemble with a towering set of boots, seen in full while embracing Morpeth in later videos. Her knee-high set included black leather uppers covered in straps accented by squared silver buckles, complete with rounded toes. Thick ridged platform soles totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the set, giving the “Serendipity” actress a sky-high height boost.

The “Jolt” star, as previously mentioned, has donned towering heels on numerous occasions. In particular, she made waves while wearing a pale pink Bach Mai couture minidress with platform heels during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival this fall.

Kate Beckinsale attends the “Prisoner’s Daughter” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sept. 14, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. CREDIT: Getty Images for Diageo World Cl

When it comes to shoes, Beckinsale usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, the “Underworld” star also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

