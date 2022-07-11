Kate Beckinsale Buckles into Platform Boots and Explicit T-Shirt to Play With A Baby Fox

Kate Beckinsale packed a fashion punch while bonding with a baby fox this week.

The “Guilty Party” star was comfily dressed at home while enjoying quality time at her parents’ home with their resident fox. For the occasion, she wore a set of pink shorts with a bunched waistband. Giving the casual bottoms a whimsical business-ready nature was a coordinating blazer with pointed lapels. Adding a bold edge to Beckinsale’s outfit was a white T-shirt, featuring black lettering that read “F-ck You, You F-cking F-ck” — a cheeky reference to the 1986 crime drama “Blue Velvet.” Her look was complete with sunglasses and a white sill hair bow.

When it came to footwear, the “Jolt” star chose a set of platform combat boots. Beckinsale’s style featured black leather uppers, as well as a lace-up silhouette with silver eyelets. The pair was complete with buckled ankle straps, as well as thick platform soles and block heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. The boots gave the actress’ outfit a grungy twist while solidifying her dedication to platform shoes — which she’s demonstrated numerous times, wearing the same pair during activities ranging from petting giraffes to faking a robbery with her cat, Clive.

The moment also cemented Beckinsale’s penchant for whimsically dramatic accessories — including rabbit ears, crystal fishnet tights and 7-inch stilettos — when dressing up at home.

Platform boots are a top trend this year, with thick-soled styles like Beckinsale’s adding a height and comfort boost. Towering pairs with block heels or ridged soles give most ensembles an added edge, as well. In addition to the “Farming” actress, styles from Balenciaga, DKNY and Prada have also been spotted on Olivia Culpo, Carrie Underwood and Khloe Kardashian in recent weeks. Beckinsale’s no stranger to the style, wearing a similar pair while playing with puppies earlier this month.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

