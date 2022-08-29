Kate Beckinsale Pops in Pink Bikini with Her Cat While Lounging on Swan Floaties

Kate Beckinsale proved it’s never too late to enjoy a dip in the pool — especially with a furry friend.
The “Guilty Party” star posed at home on Instagram on a swan-shaped pool float, wearing a bubblegum-pink bikini. Her strapless set featured a knotted top and thong-style bottoms, which appeared to also include a soft terrycloth-like texture. Finishing Beckinsale’s ensemble were large black sunglasses with gold-detailed frames. The actress shared her pool moment with her cat, Clive, who also lounged on a matching glare in a pair of floral-embroidered swim trunks.
“One is never too old, too grey or too furry to discover new joys #clive,” Beckinsale captioned the photo,
Beckinsale practically opted to go barefoot for the occasion. However, she’s known for making bold swimwear statements with shoes to match — like the ruffled bottoms and orange top she paired with towering gold platforms earlier this month. In fact, the actress has also made waves recently for another poolside moment: wearing a $12 strapless green Shein bikini with sparkling diamond jewelry.
When it comes to shoes, the “Serendipity” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.
PHOTOS: The Most Clever Ways Celebs Styled Bikinis With Sneakers, Stilettos & Boots