Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman.

The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive sat on the counter dressed in a lacy bonnet and Fendi sweater.

“Janet tries to have fun but is immediately punished by baby Jesus because in an mmmbop it literally is gone,” Beckinsale humorously captioned the clip, as well as a video of Sackman slipping and falling on the floor.

Related Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London Lady Gaga Impressively Does a Handstand in Leggings, Tie-Dye Sweatshirt and Chunky Gray Sneakers Simone Biles Celebrates Her 5th Biles Invitational in Leggings and Graphic Hoodie

When it came to footwear, the “Jolt” star chose a pair of platform combat boots. The style featured black leather uppers, as well as a lace-up silhouette with silver eyelets. The pair was complete with buckled ankle straps, as well as thick platform soles and block heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. Beckinsale’s boots gave her comfy holiday outfit a grungy twist while solidifying her dedication to a towering platform shoe—even with athleisure. The pair is one of the actress’ go-tos while at home—she even wore them to decorate her Christmas tree last year.

Platform boots are a top trend this winter, with thick-soled styles like Beckinsale’s adding a height and comfort boost. Towering pairs with block heels or ridged soles give most ensembles an added edge, as well. In addition to the “Farming” actress, styles from Balenciaga, DKNY and Prada have also been spotted on Olivia Culpo, Carrie Underwood and Khloe Kardashian in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Click through the gallery to see Beckinsale’s sharpest street style looks over the years.

Elevate your winter looks in platform boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Howler boots, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Brie boots, $32 (was $40).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Zara boots, $178.