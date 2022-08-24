Kate Beckinsale Takes A Risk in Latex Dress and 6-Inch Platform Stilettos at Home

Kate Beckinsale’s dramatic at-home outfit spree shows no signs of slowing down — especially if her latest look has anything to say about it.

The “Guilty Party” star posed on Instagram with her close friend Gabs Morpeth, wearing a slick black minidress. However, this number gained a daring edge, being crafted from skintight latex. The piece featured layered long sleeves, ruffled shoulders, and a knee-length skirt.

Beckinsale paired her dress with diamond drop earrings, and cinched it with a leather belt that featured an oval-shaped crystal buckle. Morpeth was equally dramatically dressed in a sparkling pink fringed minidress and shiny gold platform sandals.

“Every day is a journey,” Beckinsale captioned the post, including a video of the duo runway walking down her hallway.

For footwear, the “Jolt” actress opted for a set of daring platform heels. Her sky-high style featured similarly glossy black uppers, complete with peep-toe and ankle straps and tall thick platform soles. Completing the set were stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 6 inches in height, if not more. The pair added a whimsical and slick finish to Beckinsale’s outfit, while remaining on theme with its dominatrix-esque appearance.

However, this wasn’t Beckinsale’s only foray into platforms in recent months. Earlier this week, she memorably posed at home with friends Gabs Morpeth in a dramatically lacy pink minidress, complete with Valentino’s soaring Tan-Go platform pumps in smooth cream leather.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” star usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman.

She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

