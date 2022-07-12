Kate Beckinsale Boosts Her Go-To Platform Boots with Grungy Jeans For Play Date With Baby Fox

Kate Beckinsale continued her friendship with a fox pup this week in London — in a bold and chic casual outfit, to boot.

The “Guilty Party” star was comfily dressed at home with the fox pup she recently met in her latest Instagram post. For the occasion, the actress wore light blue denim jeans with a slim fit and allover distressing — plus frayed raw hems. Similarly to her first fox encounter this week, Beckinsale completed her outfit with a tongue-in-cheek white graphic T-shirt. The sold-out piece, hailing from Bella Freud and Sotheby’s collaboration that pair homage to the U.K.’s artistic Colony Room Club, was elevated with a black silk hair bow, gold drop earrings and large sunglasses with crystal-coated frames.

“Big thank you to Penny for her expert fox advice and kindness,” Beckinsale captioned the video. “Huge not thank you to whoever did that horrifying fart in Selfridges this afternoon that caused me to almost fall off the escalator and die.”

When it came to footwear, the “Jolt” star chose a set of platform combat boots. Beckinsale’s style featured black leather uppers, as well as a lace-up silhouette with silver eyelets. The pair was complete with buckled ankle straps, as well as thick platform soles and block heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. The boots gave the actress’ outfit a grungy twist while solidifying her dedication to platform shoes — which she’s demonstrated numerous times, wearing the same pair during activities ranging from petting giraffes to faking a robbery with her cat, Clive.

The moment also cemented Beckinsale’s penchant for whimsically dramatic accessories — including rabbit ears, crystal fishnet tights and 7-inch stilettos — when dressing up at home.

Platform boots are a top trend this year, with thick-soled styles like Beckinsale’s adding a height and comfort boost. Towering pairs with block heels or ridged soles give most ensembles an added edge, as well. In addition to the “Farming” actress, styles from Balenciaga, DKNY and Prada have also been spotted on Olivia Culpo, Carrie Underwood and Khloe Kardashian in recent weeks. Beckinsale’s no stranger to the style, wearing a similar pair while playing with puppies earlier this month.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

