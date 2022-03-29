Kate Beckinsale Layers Her Sheer Gown With Jason Momoa’s Blazer & Sky-High Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Kate Beckinsale brought daring glamour to the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

The “Underworld” star arrived at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sweeping black Zuhair Murad gown, which featured a sheer draped silhouette with long sleeves. Beneath the dress, which also included a skirt and bodice embellished in black sequined flowers, was a strapless lacy bodysuit with a plunging neckline. Beckinsale cinched her look with a leather belt, and completed it with a high ponytail, gold clutch and layered green and white drop earrings. Later in the evening, the star also layered up with a black blazer — courtesy of “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa.

Kate Beckinsale attends the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

Kate Beckinsale attends the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

Beckinsale’s heels remained hidden beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, the actress revealed later that evening on Instagram that she wore a sky-high pair of platforms by Brian Atwood for the occasion. The peep-toe pair featured thick platform soles and black leather uppers, complete with daring stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height. The daring pair was in tandem with the stiletto high heels gracing the red carpet, worn by stars like Regina Hall, Kristen Stewart and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Kate Beckinsale attends the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

Jason Momoa at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

