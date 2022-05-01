Kate Beckinsale Shines in Gold-Dipped Minidress and 6-Inch Platforms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale took her sky-high shoe style for a glamorous night out — with a dress to match — to celebrate Lance Bass’ birthday.

The actress struck a power pose at home in a sparkly gold minidress from Atelier Zuhra. The sleek long-sleeved number featured a mock-neck silhouette, complete with sheer nude panels and mirrored metallic embellishments to create the effect of being dipped in gold. Completing Beckinsale’s Gorge Villalpando-styled outfit were Fry Powers’ gold drop earrings, a crystal-covered clutch and scattered eye crystals.

Also finishing her look was a sleek orange and gold manicure by Mila Kobayashi — which she coordinated with her cat, Clive, whose claws were painted hot pink.

Related Jenna Dewan Impressively Dances in 6-Inch Heels to Re-Create 'Real Housewives' Scenes for Andy Cohen on 'WWHL' Paris Jackson Is Typically Boho-Chic in Sheer Lace Dress & Soaring Tan Platforms at Hilton Family Art Show Maren Morris Takes Stagecoach in Playful Cutout Dress & Barely-There Sandals With 'Real House of Beverly Hills' Stars

“Twinkle twinkle little cat,” Beckinsale captioned a photo dump of her look on Instagram.

When it came to footwear, the “Serendipity” star was equally bold in a set of towering platform sandals by Schutz. Featuring thick soles, thin toe and buckled ankle straps, the $148 Cadey-Lee style gained an added disco-worthy effect from its allover metallic finish and orange hue. Completing the set were daring stiletto heels, totaling 5.7 inches in height. The glossy heels gave Beckinsale a massive height boost, while emphasizing her ensemble’s flair with a dramatic finish.

Schutz’s Cadey-Lee platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Platform heels like Beckinsale’s are a top trend within the current high heel renaissance, due to their supportive elements and height-raising heels. Pairs with stiletto or block heels have proven especially popular, like new styles from Larroude, Loeffler Randall and Jessica Rich. Aside from Beckinsale, stars like Lily James, Sofia Vergara and Kelly Clarkson have also strapped into sleek Jimmy Choo, Alevi Milano and Versace platforms in recent weeks as well.

Beckinsale’s no stranger to a statement party look, recently wearing a pale pink Christian Cowan gown with a feather-covered hem. Worn to Gigi Gorgeous’ 30th birthday party, the ensemble was so bold that Cowan himself even christened her the “Gag hot queen.”

For footwear, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her footwear staples of ankle and knee-high black boots from brands such as Christian Louboutin and Prada. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Discover Beckinsale’s boldest street style looks in the gallery.