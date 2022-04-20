Kate Beckinsale Brings Drama in Pale Pink Dress & Hidden Heels for Gigi Gorgeous’ Birthday Party

Kate Beckinsale knows how to party in style — as proven by her latest bold look, worn to YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous’ 30th birthday party.

The actress donned a pale pink Christian Cowan gown for the occasion, hailing from his Fall 2022 collection. The sleek eveningwear featured a slim-fitting bodice with an elegant halter neckline. Completing the bold dress was a hem covered in feathers, finishing the look with a not-so-subtle pop of dramatic texture. Beckinsale finished her look with a crystal-studded necklace, stud earrings and a white silk clutch.

“Gorgeous @gigigorgeous the most beautiful night for your gorgeous birthday. Queen behaviour love love and love,” Beckinsale shared in an Instagram dump, featuring her dancing alongside activist Marsha Molinari, influencer La Demi Martinez and a male go-go dancer.

Related Heidi Klum Sparkles in Purple Bodysuit Gown and Velvet Sandals at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 Kate Beckinsale Layers Her Sheer Gown With Jason Momoa's Blazer & Sky-High Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022 Kate Beckinsale Blooms in Strapless Rosette Gown and Sky-High Platforms for Chanel's Pre-Oscars Party

An ecstatic supporter of all things glamorous, Cowan himself voiced support for Beckinsale’s outfit — even reposting her video on his own social media.

“Gag hot queen @katebeckinsale in @christiancowan,” the designer shared via Instagram Stories.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: A model walks the runway for the CHRISTIAN COWAN Fall 22 NYFW show at One World Observatory on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for CHRISTIAN COWAN) CREDIT: Getty Images for CHRISTIAN COWAN

Though Beckinsale’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long train, it’s likely she wore a pair of platform sandals. Her go-to formal style often includes thick platform soles with thin ankle and toe straps — plus daring stiletto heels totaling 4-6 inches in height.

For footwear, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her footwear staples of ankle and knee-high black boots from brands such as Christian Louboutin and Prada. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Discover Beckinsale’s boldest street style looks in the gallery.