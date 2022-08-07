Kate Beckinsale Pops in Pink Feathered Minidress and 6-Inch Bubblegum Platform Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale was thinking pink while at home this week, as seen in her latest dramatic ensemble.

The “Guilty Party” star posed on a bench on Instagram with her cat, Clive, and dog, Myf, wearing a deep pink dress by Taller Marmo. Styled by Sarah Nearis, the high-necked piece included long sleeves and a short hemline trimmed with punchy feathers.

Beckinsale’s outfit was finished with a magenta Jimmy Choo clutch and gold Jenny Bird and PDPaola jewelry — ideal attire for a night out with friend Gabs Morpeth, which included dancing on said bench and hitting up In-N-Out.

“Animal style,” Beckinsale captioned the photo dump, referencing both her pets and In-N-Out’s famous layered fries and hamburgers.

When it came to footwear, the “Jolt” star’s outfit was finished in a daring set of Amina Muaddi pumps. Echoing her outfit’s pink theme, Beckinsale’s $1,320 Yigit style included deep bubblegum satin uppers — complete with thin buckled Mary Jane front straps. Adding to the style’s allure were sharply pointed toes and matching angular platform soles. Completing Beckinsale’s towering footwear were sky-high stiletto heels — 6 inches in total, to be exact. The pair provided a dramatic base for Beckinsale’s outfit while remaining whimsical and utterly daring in their own right.

Related Rihanna Gets 'Dolled Up' to Model Savage X Fenty Lingerie With Amina Muaddi Floral Pumps in Post-Baby Return to Instagram Kate Beckinsale Takes Risks in Cropped Band Tee and Grungy Black Platform Boots Rita Ora Elevates Her Shoe Game In An Artistic Corset Top and 2000s Style Platform Flip-Flops With Taika Waititi In Paris

Amina Muaddi’s Yigit pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman.

She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Click through the gallery to see Beckinsale’s sharpest street style looks over the years.