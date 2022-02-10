Kate Beckinsale Gets Into a Cat Fight Wearing an Unusual Poodle Mask With Bralette, Plaid Pants and Edgy Platform Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale dressed comfortably–and quirkily—to antagonize her cat, Clive while playing at home.

The “Guilty Party” star posed on her couch in a poodle mask, barking at Clive as if she was a dog before the feline lunged his claws, in a new Instagram video. Beckinsale paired her unusual headpiece with a sleek black bandeau top, creating a sultry take on comfortable casual dressing. The star’s minimalist outfit was paired with black, yellow and red plaid leggings for a burst of color and pattern.

“So…guess we’re not getting a poodle,” Beckinsale joked in the caption.

When it came to footwear, the “Jolt” star chose a pair of platform combat boots. The style featured black leather uppers, as well as a lace-up silhouette with silver eyelets. The pair was complete with buckled ankle straps, as well as thick platform soles and block heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. Beckinsale’s boots gave her comfy holiday outfit a grungy twist while solidifying her dedication to a towering platform shoe—even with athleisure. The pair is one of the actress’ go-tos while at home—she even wore them to play with bubbles at home last week.

Platform boots are a top trend this winter, with thick-soled styles like Beckinsale’s adding a height and comfort boost. Towering pairs with block heels or ridged soles give most ensembles an added edge, as well. In addition to the “Farming” actress, styles from Balenciaga, DKNY and Prada have also been spotted on Olivia Culpo, Carrie Underwood and Khloe Kardashian in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

