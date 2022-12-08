Kate Beckinsale Poses in Skinny Jeans & Combat Boots To Reveal Unexpected Christmas Tree Ornaments

Kate Beckinsale was comfily dressed while ringing in the holidays during her latest project. She posed behind the scenes with close friend Gabs Morpeth in front of a Christmas tree with unexpected ornaments — a disposable glove, a covid test, a pair of worn boxers are some of the items that were hanging in their improvised tree.

“Lovely Lada made us a Christmas tree in hell..and then our resourceful crew added some personal touches. Someone has no pants on and that was a noble sacrifice,” Beckinsale captioned her photo.

For her photo, the “Guilty Party” star wore a set of black skinny jeans with a dark purple T-shirt. Layered atop was a lack turtleneck sweater, giving the casual set a winter-worthy finish. Beckinsale appeared to complete her outfit with a silver watch.

Beckinsale finished her ensemble with a set of lace-up combat boots. Though her style couldn’t fully be seen, it appeared to feature a round-toed silhouette with leather uppers, round toes and quilted counters, as well as ridged flat soles. The style was a stark departure from the towering pairs Beckinsale often wears while at home or off-duty, which usually feature block or stiletto heels totaling 4 to 5 inches in height.

The “Jolt” star, as previously mentioned, has donned towering heels on numerous occasions. In particular, she made waves while wearing a pale pink Bach Mai couture minidress with platform heels during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival this fall.

Kate Beckinsale attends the “Prisoner’s Daughter” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sept. 14, 2022 in Toronto. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, the “Serendipity” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

