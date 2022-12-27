Kate Beckinsale Fiercely Poses in ‘Garbage Bag’ Dress & 6-Inch Heels With Her Cat Clive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale brought a slick height boost to a romantic outfit this weekend.

While walking her cat Clive in a new post on Instagram, the “Guilty Party” star posed in a glossy leather minidress, paired with a matching hair bow, large sunglasses and leopard-spotted tights for added drama. The Garbage Bubble Bag dress by Vaquera featured a stretched bodice, gathered rounded sleeves and a bubble-style hem. With its lightweight appearance and texture, the piece appeared to mimic a trash bag — which Beckinsale noted with her signature humor, as well.

“On our way to lunch and at the same time I was able to be quietly growing 8 lettuces and a courgette in my dress for whenever #growbag,” Beckinsale humorously captioned her post.

When it came to footwear, the “Jolt” star’s ensemble was complete with a towering pair of Valentino’s signature platform pumps. Her $1,200 Tan-Go style featured black leather pointed-toe uppers with thin ankle straps, closed counters and 2.5-inch platform soles. Giving the set a sky-high finish were 6.5-inch heels, adding a daring edge to Beckinsale’s dynamic ensemble — and marking the second pair in her wardrobe, as she owns the same set in white as well.

Valentino’s Tan-Go pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to shoes, Beckinsale usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, the “Underworld” star also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

