Kate Beckinsale Goes High-Low in $12 Shein Bikini With So Many Diamonds for a Glamorous Poolside Moment

Kate Beckinsale proved diamonds are a girl’s best friend in her latest poolside look.

The “Guilty Party” star posed at home by her pool on Instagram, wearing a mint green bikini. Her $12 knit set hailed from Shein, including a bandeau-style top and high-waisted hipster bottoms. Completing her ensemble were oversized pink acetate sunglasses with clear squared frames. For a glamorous twist, Beckinsale paired her bikini with thin diamond bracelets and layered diamond and pearl necklaces from Candy Ice Jewelry.

“Girl’s best friend,” Beckinsale captioned her post, complete with pink heart and diamond emojis.

Though the “Underworld” actress’ footwear was not visible, it potentially ranged from platform heels to flat slides — as Beckinsale has previously worn a variety of footwear with her swimwear outfits. In fact, this weekend found her in a strapless orange bikini top and ruffled bottoms, complete with daring gold platform sandals.

When it comes to shoes, the “Serendipity” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

PHOTOS: The Most Clever Ways Celebs Styled Bikinis With Sneakers, Stilettos & Boots