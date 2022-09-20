Kate Beckinsale Gleams in Sheer Robe, Bandeau Bikini & Towering Platforms While Lounging Poolside

Kate Beckinsale continued her dramatic streak this week with her latest poolside outfit.

Serving a lesson in at-home glamour, the “Guilty Party” star struck a pose on her Instagram Stories in a mint green bikini. Her style featured a knotted bandeau-style top and matching bottoms. Framing the set for a dramatically campy twist was a sheer blue duster robe, complete with long sleeves and a blue, yellow and pink ruffled tulle trim. Large sunglasses and stud earrings completed her ensemble; in later Stories, the actress also swapped her green bikini for a pastel pink set as well.

Kate Beckinsale poses on Instagram Stories on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kate Beckinsale

For footwear, Beckinsale strapped into a set of gold platform sandals — worn earlier this year in a similar manner. Her sky-high pair featured thick platform soles and towering matching block heels, totaling at least 5 inches in height. Finishing the style with a sultry twist were thin straps, crossing over her toes and ankles for a slick and secure appearance. The pair provided a bold yet neutral base for Beckinsale’s ensemble, adding to its elements of drama and glamour.

Though Beckinsale’s shared many a bold bikini moment on Instagram, this latest look notably echoed one of her most viral of the summer. In August, the actress posed in a $12 knit set from Shein, which featured a bandeau-style top and high-waisted hipster bottoms. Finishing her ensemble were pink acetate sunglasses, as well as thin diamond bracelets and layered diamond and pearl necklaces from Candy Ice Jewelry.

When it comes to shoes, the “Serendipity” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

