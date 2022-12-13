Kate Beckinsale Stands Tall in Punky Platform Boots & Matching Bike Shorts

Kate Beckinsale packed a punch in towering boots while relaxing indoors on Monday.

While snapping a mirror selfie on Instagram, the “Guilty Party” star shared a new post in a black and white-decorated interior. During the shot, she wore a pair of stretchy black knee-length bike shorts, paired with a black and dark red-brown henley top. Completing Beckinsale’s athletic attire was a small ring and black socks.

“Holding down the vibe,” Beckinsale captioned her post, complete with an eyeball emoji and tags for friends Mark Adderley and Nadia Sawalha.

Beckinsale finished her ensemble with a towering set of platform boots, which featured round-toed black leather uppers with silver lace eyelets. Black laces and buckled ankle straps finished the set with a punky finish, completed by thick black platform soles totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set added an edgy height boost to Beckinsale’s ensemble, similar to the pair she wore while watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup this weekend.

When it comes to shoes, Beckinsale usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, the “Underworld” star also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

PHOTOS: The Most Clever Ways Celebs Styled Bikinis With Sneakers, Stilettos & Boots