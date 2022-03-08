Karrueche Tran Takes a Risk in Red Cutout Dress and Slick White Pumps at ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Oscar Nominees Night

Karrueche Tran stepped out in a daring look at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Nominees Night at Spago in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. Celebrating the nominees for the 2022 Oscars, the annual event brought a range of celebrities including Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The “Claws” actress posed on the red carpet at the event wearing a risqué red dress. Featuring a flounced knee-length hem, long sleeves and silky texture, the garment gained a sultry nature from cutouts on the bust, bodice, shoulders and waist. Shiny silver post earrings completed Tran’s ensemble.

Karrueche Tran attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Nominees Night at Spago in Beverly Hills on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden

Tran opted for an equally sleek pair of pumps for the occasion. The star’s style included triangular pointed toes, complete with white leather uppers. The glossy pair’s heels weren’t visible, but likely included stilettos totaling 4-5 inches in height for a towering finish. The pair added a pop of neutrals to Tran’s look, complementing her dress’ bright hue.

A closer look at Tran’s pumps. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden

Pointed-toe pumps add a sharp finish to any ensemble, due to their triangular toes and stiletto heels. The classic style has surged in popularity during the high heel resurgence, with new styles dropping from brands like Amina Muaddi, Schutz and Steve Madden. Aside from Tran, stars like Julia Fox, Bella Hadid and Sydney Sweeney have also slipped on bold pumps by Manolo Blahnik, Burberry and Christian Louboutin in recent weeks.

Karrueche Tran attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Nominees Night at Spago in Beverly Hills on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden

When it comes to shoes, Tran opts for slick and sultry styles. The actress favors strappy and platform sandals from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace and Tom Ford. Occasionally, she’ll also be spotted in sky-high pumps from brands like Louboutin. While off-duty, she often wears athletic sneakers by Nike and Yeezy, as well as low-top Puma sneakers.

Discover Oscars fashion through the years in the gallery.