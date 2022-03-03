×
Karol G Channels ‘Pretty Woman’ in Red Gown and Sparkly Pumps at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

By Aaron Royce
Karol G looked to Julia Roberts when dressing for the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. The star posed on the red carpet with numerous female music stars, including Normani, Banks, Christina Aguilera and more.

The “Tusa” singer hit the red carpet in an outfit instantly reminiscent of Roberts’ iconic 1990 romantic film, “Pretty Woman.” The Crocs collaborator paid tribute to Roberts in a flowing red off-the-shoulder gown, which she teased by sharing a movie still of Roberts on social media. Her gown received a modern-day update with a sheer skirt, ruching and a gleaming sheen that caught the light. Similarly to Roberts, Karol G accessorized with long white silk gloves and sparkling diamond jewelry.

Karol G, 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards, Billboard, gown, red gown, white gloves, pumps, crystal pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, red carpet
Karol G arrives at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 2, 2022.
CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA
When it came to shoes, the “Don’t Be Shy” singer channeled further glamour in a glitzy pair of pumps. The style featured pointed toes with ankle straps and stiletto heels, all covered in dazzling crystals. The pair made a glamorous statement when paired with Karol G’s formal gown and accessories. The pair was reminiscent of new embellished styles by Jimmy Choo, Kurt Geiger and Badgley Mischka, which have grown in popularity during the current high heel renaissance.

A closer look at Karol G’s pumps.
CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards took over the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night, honoring female power players in the music industry such as Olivia Rodrigo, who is Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The event streamed for free on Twitter and was hosted by Ciara. Other honorees included Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

See more 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards arrivals in the gallery.

