Karlie Kloss Laces Into Ankle-Tie Thong Sandals and Striped Shirtdress in Italy

Karlie Kloss stepped out in chic summertime style while in Italy.

To take a stroll in Capri with producer David Geffen, the Christopher John Rogers model wore a blue and white shirtdress. Featuring an allover striped print, the mini-length piece included a button-up front with a flared collar, deep neckline and long sleeves. A white tied belt, black sunglasses, gold anklet and small gold hoop earrings — plus a leather and woven straw tote — completed Kloss’ look.

Karlie Kloss and David Geffen take a stroll in Capri, Italy on July 29, 2022. CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

Kloss continued her warm weather-ready outfit with a pair of white thong sandals. The “Project Runway” judge’s footwear included thin straps with square-shaped toes, as well as coordinating slingback and ankle straps that wrapped around her ankles for added security. The pair perfectly matched the white tones in Kloss’ dress, while remaining ventilated and open for a day in the sun.

A closer look at Kloss’ sandals. CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

Thong sandals like Kloss’ are a top seasonal shoe choice in the summer months, due to their minimalist silhouette and ease to slip on and off. Flat pairs with neutral leather or suede uppers are the most popular, as seen on celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Adele and Kaley Cuoco in recent weeks. New pairs emerge each summer with a range of advancements and new features, as well. Sam Edelman’s summer collection includes a variety of sleek thong sandals with short and flared heels, lace-up and padded straps in a wide palette of neutral and tonal colors. Meanwhile, Havaianas’ staple rubber sandals have gained an edge this season as well from a diversity of straps accented with embellishments, glitter and metallics, as well as punchy colors and prints ranging from deep space to leopard.

Karlie Kloss and David Geffen take a stroll in Capri, Italy on July 29, 2022. CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

Kloss’ footwear wardrobe is varied, often featuring heeled sandals and loafers by The Row, Jacquemus, Versace and Kurt Geiger. She also prefers strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Aquazzura for formal occasions. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is a longtime member of the fashion community, starring in campaigns for Dior and Marc Jacobs, among other high-end brands. She’s also been an ambassador for Express, Swarovski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Outside of fashion, the star is the founder of Kode With Klossy, a company that empowers girls to learn to code and become tech leaders, and has co-designed multiple collections of apparel and shoes with Adidas.

