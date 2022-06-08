Karlie Kloss Pops in Purple Louboutin Slingbacks to Open Christopher John Rogers’ Runway Show

Karlie Kloss returned to the runway on Tuesday evening for Christopher John Rogers’ Resort 2023 fashion show. Held in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the occasion featured front rows stacked with a verifiable fashion who’s who, including Luke Meagher, Whitney Peak and Amanda Murray.

For the occasion, Kloss opened the fashion show in a monochrome purple outfit. Her ensemble included a chunky turtleneck beneath a slightly slouched belted coat. These were worn atop coordinating pleted trousers.

Karlie Kloss opens Christopher John Rogers’ Resort 2023 fashion show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on June 7, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The collection also saw Rogers continuing his runway collaboration with Christian Louboutin, who crafted custom heels that coordinated with each model’s attire in the show. Kloss’ opening pair consisted of a dark purple set of slingback pumps, featuring triangular pointed toes and ankle straps. Stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, plus the brand’s signature glossy red soles, finished her footwear.

A closer look at Kloss’ pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Christopher John Rogers’ Resort 2023 collection — notably the tenth since launching his namesake brand — brought out his beloved design signatures, including a penchant for razor-sharp tailoring, vibrant colors and prints and voluminous silhouettes. These were splashed across slim-fitting knits, dramatic dresses and tailored buttoned separates. Louboutin’s custom footwear contribution similarly varied while tonally coordinating with Rogers’ line, including colorful slingbacks, pointed-toe pumps and even a set of rainbow-striped boots.

Kloss’ footwear wardrobe is varied, often featuring heeled sandals and loafers by The Row, Jacquemus, Versace and Kurt Geiger. She also prefers strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Aquazzura for formal occasions. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is a longtime member of the fashion community, starring in campaigns for Dior and Marc Jacobs, among other high-end brands. She’s also been an ambassador for Express, Swarovski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Outside of fashion, the star is the founder of Kode With Klossy, a company that empowers girls to learn to code and become tech leaders, and has co-designed multiple collections of apparel and shoes with Adidas.

