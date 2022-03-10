Karen Pittman Soars in Feathered Dress and Sky-High Platforms at 2022 Costume Designers Guild Awards

Karen Pittmann made a statement at the 2022 Costume Designers Guild Awards. The actress posed on the red carpet at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, along with stars including Storm Reid, Laura Dern and Melora Hardin. The “And Just Like That…” star presented Patricia Field and Mairlyn with the Excellence in Contemporary Television award for their work on the “Emily in Paris” episode “French Revolution.”

For the occasion, Pittman donned a white couture dress by Georges Chakra. The bold white number featured a blazer-like silhouette with an asymmetric miniskirt, as well as one dynamic feathered sleeve. However, its greatest statement came from a split texture, where one half looked like a traditional blazer and the other was covered in pleats with sparkling waist detailing. Stylist duo Dani and Emma completed Pittman’s look with sparkling Dean Davidson drop earrings.

Karen Pittman attends the 24th Costume Guild Designer Awards at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica on March 9, 2022. CREDIT: Variety

When it came to shoes, Pittman went sky-high with a towering pair of Casadei sandals. Her Flora style featured thick platform soles, as well as thick upper straps in a rosy golden leather. The metallic pair was complete with daring 5.5-inch stiletto heels, finishing her look with a slick shoe statement. Pittman’s heels retail for $915 on Casadei.com.

A closer look at Pittman’s Casadei sandals. CREDIT: Variety

Casadei’s Flora platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Casadei

The Costume Designers Guild Awards honored the top costume designers in film and television at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California. Hosted by Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson, the Westfield Century City and Campari-sponsored event’s Spotlight Award was awarded to Andrew Garfield. Sharen Davis, Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor were also respectively honored with the Career Achievement Award and Distinguished Collaborator Award. The evening’s top winners also included the film’s “Cruella,” “Dune” and “Coming 2 America.”

