Karen Pittman Packs a Punch in ’80s Blazer and Knotted Magenta Sandals For ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Premiere

Karen Pittman popped on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The Krupfilm, adapted from Delia Owens’ novel of the same name by Reese Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson.

The “Unthinkably Good Things” star posed at the premiere, thrown by Sony and The Karpel Group, in a hot pink Cami set. The duo consisted of a lace-trimmed camisole, paired with a high-waisted skirt — each composed of smooth silk, creating a streamlined appearance. Pittman’s outfit gained an ’80s edge from a vintage printed Balenciaga blazer from the Albright Fashion Library, featuring tones of pink, purple, green and neon yellow. Completing her Patricia Black-styled outfit was a matching pink satin Balenciaga clutch, thin gold watch and diamond stud earrings.

Karen Pittman attends the “Where the Crawdads Sing” premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on July 11, 2022. CREDIT: Â©Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Pittman went equally bold. The “Morning Show” actress’ dress was complemented with a set of strappy magenta Alexandre Birman sandals. Her style included knotted ankle and toe straps for a minimalist detail, as well as stiletto heels totaling 4 inches in height. Pittman’s footwear completed her outfit’s vibrant color palette with a bright finish, while remaining sleek and elegant.

A closer look at Pittman’s sandals. CREDIT: Â©Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Colorful sandals like Pittman’s are a top shoe trend this year within the high heel renaissance, with pairs released in a range of finishes and tones to add a bold finish to any outfit. Pairs with block or stiletto heels are the most popular, seen in new collections by Stuart Weitzman, Brother Vellies and Larroudé. Aside from Pittman, stars including Emma Roberts, Susie Lau and Chiara Ferragni have also slipped on punchy By Far, Valentino and The Attico heels in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Pittmann often goes bold in pumps and sandals from brands including Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Casadei, often featuring bold colors and slick metallic tones. Off-duty, the “Yellowstone” actress can be seen in neutral-toned sneakers and printed mules, hailing from brands like Loeffler Randall. In her fashion-forward turn as Professor Nya Wallace in “Sex and the City” companion series “And Just Like That…,” Pittman has also worn sharp shoes ranging from JW Anderson loafers to Stella McCartney sneakers.

