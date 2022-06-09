Kamala Harris Suits Up in Purple Blazer, Trousers and Leather Pumps at Summit of the Americas

Kamala Harris was all business while arriving at the IX Summit of the Americas conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The ninth conference serves as a meeting of all leaders within countries in the Americas to address different challenges and opportunities; the “Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future”-themed event marks the first time the event’s been hosted in the United States since 1994.

The Vice President of the United States arrived onstage at the Microsoft Theater in a deep purple suit. The set featured a sharp lapeled blazer and trousers, similarly to past tonal suits Harris has worn since taking office.

Finishing Harris’ outfit were pearl stud earrings and two gold necklaces strung with pearls..

When it came to footwear, the politician remained neutral in a set of sharp pumps. Her style featured black leather uppers with triangular pointed toes. Completing the set were stiletto heels totaling at least 2 inches in height, adding a business-worthy finish to her outfit.

Pointed-toe pumps like Harris’ add a sharp finish to any look, with triangular toes and stiletto heels bringing slick finishes to formal or casual looks. New pairs by Kate Spade New York, Jeffrey Campbell and Betsey Johnson have also offered modern twists on the timeless style, thanks to accents such as bows, crystals and mesh. Aside from Harris, stars including Zoë Kravitz, Kourtney Kardashian and Jisoo have also worn pointed-toe heels by Jimmy Choo, Balenciaga and Dior as well.

Harris’ style often features power suits from top brands like Carolina Herrera and Dolce and Gabbana. When it comes to shoes, the Vice President regularly wears a range of styles outside of her staple pointed-toe pumps. She often opts for pairs of Converse All Star sneakers, as well as Prada booties, Timberland boots and more.

