Kacey Musgraves Blooms in Plunging Pink Floral Dress, Pumps and Shiny Gloves at ‘Time’ Women of the Year Gala

Kacey Musgraves went sleek for Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles. Musgraves was one of the event’s, along with stars like Kerry Washington and Amal Clooney.

The “Star-Crossed” musician hit the red carpet in a slick take on the classic floral dress, opting for a pale pink Rodarte short-sleeved dress from the brand’s Fall 2021 collection. Featuring a long skirt and allover vintage blue floral print, the number gained a sultry edge from a plunging neckline laced with a long halter strap, creating a cutout bodice. Musgraves’ outfit was finished with elbow-length black patent leather gloves, as well as Anita Ko earrings.

Kacey Musgraves attends the Time Women of the Year Gala at Spago in Beverly Hills on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

For footwear, Musgraves opted for a pair of classic black pumps. Styled by Erica Cloud, the set included a pointed-toe silhouette and likely featured stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height. The pair added a formal air to Musgraves’ edgy outfit, while coordinating with her gloves.

A closer look at Musgraves’ pumps. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots are one of Musgraves’ go-to styles; knee-high silhouettes are also a favorite, like the custom brown Ralph Lauren pair she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. However, her repertoire often includes other styles, like Schutz mules and Gucci loafers. When off-duty, Musgraves prioritizes comfort, regularly wearing Freedom Moses sandals, Adidas slides and Nike sneakers.

Kacey Musgraves attends the Time Women of the Year Gala at Spago in Beverly Hills on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Time Women of the Year Gala spotlights female leaders in the fields of business, entertainment and more who are championing inclusivity and equitability. This year’s list of honorees included Amal Clooney, Kerry Washington, MJ Rodriguez, Allyson Felix, Amanda Gorman, Adena Friedman, Amanda Nguyen, Jennie Joseph, Sherrilyn Ifill, Tracy Chou and Zahra Joya.

