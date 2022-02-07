Kacey Musgraves Gets Daringly Romantic in Corset and Sharp Pumps on Her ‘Star-Crossed: Unveiled’ Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kacey Musgraves took romantic style to new heights on her “Star-Crossed: Unveiled” 2022 tour.

The Grammy Award-winning musician posed backstage in a vintage Vivienne Westwood corset, styled by Erica Cloud. The top featured panels of black silk and a front print of a baroque painting, as well as a deep curved neckline, eyelet detailing and metallic gold straps. Musgraves’ romantic top was paired with vintage navy Jean Paul Gaultier trousers, which indulged flared legs and a thin belt. Both pieces were sourced from TAB Vintage. Musgraves’ look was complete with sparkling stud earrings.

The “Rainbow” singer slipped on a pair of black pumps for the occasion. Though her pants’ wide legs covered most of the footwear, the style appeared to feature a pointed-toe silhouette with silky uppers. Musgraves’ pair likely featured stiletto heels, totaling at least 3-4 inches to ensure the trousers weren’t baggy in appearance. The footwear gave her ensemble a slick finish.

Pointed-toe pumps like Musgraves’ are a top shoe trend this season, as in-person events and a desire to dress up have returned. Most styles feature triangular toes and stiletto heels in matte or patent leathers and suedes. However, statement-making pairs with crystals, bold colors and sequins have also been on the rise from brands like Schutz, Kurt Geiger and Jimmy Choo. In addition to Musgraves, stars like Paris Hilton, Anne Hathaway and Lori Harvey have been spotted in sharp pumps from Gianvito Rossi, Valentino and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks. However, Musgraves is familiar with the style, previously donning a sparkly pair of Mach & Mach’s hit bow-topped pumps.

When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots are one of Musgraves‘ go-to styles; knee-high silhouettes are a favorite, like the custom brown Ralph Lauren pair she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. However, her repertoire often includes other styles, like Schutz mules and Gucci loafers. When off-duty, Musgraves prioritizes comfort, regularly wearing Freedom Moses sandals, Adidas slides and Nike sneakers.

