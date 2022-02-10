Kacey Musgraves is True Blue in Custom Off-White Minidress and Over-The-Knee Satin Boots

Kacey Musgraves took minimalist style to daring heights for her “Star-Crossed: Unveiled” 2022 tour.

The Grammy Award-winning musician posed backstage in New York City in a custom Off-White minidress, styled by Erica Cloud. The style featured a blue velvet texture, complete with a rounded neckline and slightly flared skirt. The sleek number was punchy enough to make its own statement, while still remaining minimalist.

“Love (to) Virgil, Kacey wearing a custom @off____white by @virgilabloh dress he made for her (since we loved the runway one so much),” Cloud captioned the photo. “Sadly, she wasn’t able to wear it last year before he left us, but wore it in his honor for her sold out show in NYC at @thegarden & in tribute to someone that was true blue and will never be forgotten.”

The “Rainbow” singer slipped on a pair blue satin over-the-knee boots, giving her look a monochrome two-tone effect. The silky style featured slick pointed toes. Though their heels weren’t visible, Musgraves’ pair likely featured stiletto heels, totaling at least 3-4 inches in height. The shoes gave her ensemble a sleek finish, similarly to new styles by Coach, Isabel Marant and Stella McCartney.

The singer is bringing out all the stops with Cloud while on tour, recently wearing sharp pumps with a vintage Vivienne Westwood corset.

Over-the-knee boots like Musgraves’ are a top style during the winter season, due to their sleek, streamlined shape and high coverage. Most pairs often feature neutral uppers in block or stiletto-heeled silhouettes. In addition to Musgraves, stars like Julia Fox, Nicki Minaj and Khloe Kardashian have also worn bold over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga, Voyette and Gucci in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots are one of Musgraves‘ go-to styles; knee-high silhouettes are a favorite, like the custom brown Ralph Lauren pair she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. However, her repertoire often includes other styles, like Schutz mules and Gucci loafers. When off-duty, Musgraves prioritizes comfort, regularly wearing Freedom Moses sandals, Adidas slides and Nike sneakers.

