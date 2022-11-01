Kacey Musgraves Brings Her Version of ‘The Giving Tree’ to Halloween in Comfy Slides

Kacey Musgraves’ Halloween costume this year was giving tree — literally.

The Grammy Award-winning musician shared a humorous new TikTok video, where she posed for photos taken by her boyfriend, Cole Schafer, while dressed as the main character of the 1964 children’s book “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein. Her ensemble featured a brown felt tree trunk with green leaf accents, paired with a red apple-shaped clutch. Beige socks finished Musgraves’ outfit with a cozy base. Schafer added to her costume’s humor by dressing as Silverstein, complete with a copy of the aforementioned book.

When it came to footwear, Musgraves slipped into a pair of brown foam slides for the occasion, Her comfort-focused style included rounded soles, complete with wide toe straps. The style brought a whimsical and relaxed base to her outfit, adding to its humor. Later in the evening, the footwear was also visible as the musician posed for photos with Schafer and sipped an espresso martini at a bar.

Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer step out and about in New York, June 20. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots are one of Musgraves‘ go-to styles; knee-high silhouettes are a favorite, like the custom brown Ralph Lauren pair she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. However, her repertoire often includes other styles, like Schutz mules and Gucci loafers. When off-duty, Musgraves prioritizes comfort, regularly wearing Freedom Moses sandals, Adidas slides and Nike sneakers.

