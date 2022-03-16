Julianne Moore Glows in Elegant White Dress and Silver Sandals at National Board of Review Awards Gala

Julianne Moore was the picture of elegance at the National Board of Review’s 2022 awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The event highlights the top film performances and contributions from the past year.

Moore arrived to the event, where she presented Paul Thomas Anderson and producer Sara Murphy with the Best Film award for “Licorice Pizza,” in a white off-the shoulder dress. The midi-length Valentino Couture number featured a slim-fitting bodice, as well as wide pleated off-the-shoulder sleeves. Moore’s look was complete with sparkling drop earrings and rings.

Julianne Moore attends the National Board of Review gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on March 15, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Julianne Moore presents Paul Thomas Anderson and Sara Murphy with the award for Best Film at the National Board of Review gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on March 15, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Board

When it came to shoes, the Academy Award-winning actress coordinated with her jewelry by opting for a pair of silver sandals. The metallic style featured buckled ankle and thin toe straps, as well as stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height. The pair gave her look a glamorous finish while remaining versatile and classic.

A closer look at Moore’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Julianne Moore, Paul Thomas Anderson and Sara Murphy pose at the National Board of Review gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on March 15, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Board

The National Board of Review’s awards gala is put on each year by the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, a nonprofit organization of New York film enthusiasts, with winners announced prior. This year’s awards were held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The evening’s top wins came from “Licorice Pizza,” which earned the awards for Best Film, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson) and Breakthrough Performance (Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman). Other winners included Will Smith (Best Actor, “King Richard”), Rachel Zegler (Best Actress, “West Side Story”), Ciarán Hinds (Best Supporting Actor, “Belfast”) and Aunjanue Ellis (Best Supporting Actress, “King Richard”). Over the last 30 years, the Best Picture winner has notably received an Oscar nomination 27 times.

