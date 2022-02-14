Julianne Hough Suits Up in Silky Blazer Dress With Peekaboo Bralette and Pointed-Toe Boots for Sports Illustrated’s Super Bowl Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough was all business on the red carpet for this year’s “Sports Illustrated” Super Bowl party in Los Angeles.

While arriving on the carpet, Hough wore a sharp black blazer dress. The number featured a mini-length hem, as well as silky lapels. Underneath, she had on a bralette and button-down skirt. Hough kept her accessories minimal, pairing the hybrid piece with a black leather handbag and several layered silver bracelets.

Julianne Hough attends Sports Illustrated’s Super Bowl party. CREDIT: Polk Imaging for PMC

Julianne Hough attends the “Sports Illustrated” Super Bowl Party at Century City Park in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Shea Flynn/imageSPACE / MEGA

For footwear, Hough gave her ensemble a sleek twist with pointed-toe boots. The “Footloose” actress’ pair featured black uppers with a front seam, as well as triangular pointed toes. Though her heels weren’t visible, it’s likely Hough’s boots featured 3-4 inch stiletto or block heels. The calf-high pair created a monochrome appearance, as well as sharply streamlining Hough’s look with matching neutral tones.

A closer look at Hough’s boots. CREDIT: Shea Flynn/imageSPACE / MEGA

Boots like Hough’s are a versatile year-round staple, with most pairs ideal for layering in the fall or winter seasons. Due to their ability to be layered under midi or maxi-length dresses and skirts, as well as fuller coverage, calf or knee-high styles in versatile leathers and suedes have earned their spots in shoe wardrobes worldwide. In addition to Hough, stars like Katy Perry, Elsa Hosk and Chrissy Teigen have been spotted in sharp boots by Stuart Weitzman, Magda Butrym and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

