Julianne Hough Suits Up in Silky Blazer Dress With Peekaboo Bralette and Pointed-Toe Boots for Sports Illustrated’s Super Bowl Party

By Aaron Royce
Julianne Hough was all business on the red carpet for this year’s “Sports Illustrated” Super Bowl party in Los Angeles.

While arriving on the carpet, Hough wore a sharp black blazer dress. The number featured a mini-length hem, as well as silky lapels. Underneath, she had on a bralette and button-down skirt. Hough kept her accessories minimal, pairing the hybrid piece with a black leather handbag and several layered silver bracelets.

Julianne Hough, sports illustrated super bowl party, bralette, blazer, skirt, boots
Julianne Hough attends Sports Illustrated’s Super Bowl party.
CREDIT: Polk Imaging for PMC

Julianne Hough, Super Bowl, Sports Illustrated, party, boots, pointed-toe boots, black boots, blazer dress
Julianne Hough attends the “Sports Illustrated” Super Bowl Party at Century City Park in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Shea Flynn/imageSPACE / MEGA

For footwear, Hough gave her ensemble a sleek twist with pointed-toe boots. The “Footloose” actress’ pair featured black uppers with a front seam, as well as triangular pointed toes. Though her heels weren’t visible, it’s likely Hough’s boots featured 3-4 inch stiletto or block heels. The calf-high pair created a monochrome appearance, as well as sharply streamlining Hough’s look with matching neutral tones.

Julianne Hough, Super Bowl, Sports Illustrated, party, boots, pointed-toe boots, black boots, blazer dress
A closer look at Hough’s boots.
CREDIT: Shea Flynn/imageSPACE / MEGA

Boots like Hough’s are a versatile year-round staple, with most pairs ideal for layering in the fall or winter seasons. Due to their ability to be layered under midi or maxi-length dresses and skirts, as well as fuller coverage, calf or knee-high styles in versatile leathers and suedes have earned their spots in shoe wardrobes worldwide. In addition to Hough, stars like Katy Perry, Elsa Hosk and Chrissy Teigen have been spotted in sharp boots by Stuart Weitzman, Magda Butrym and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

Elevate your winter looks in slick boots.

 

Aquazzura, Bad & Boogie Bootie 95

To Buy: Aquazzura Bad & Boogie Booties, $1,095.

Vince Camuto, boots, leather boots, black boots, pointed-toe boots, heeled boots, stiletto boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Fenindy boots, $92 (was $230).

Schutz, black boots, leather boots, pointed-toe boots, heeled boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.

Universal Thread, Target, boots, pointed-toe boots, tall boots, black boots, suede boots, heeled boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Lainee boots, $34 (was 40).

