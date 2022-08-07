×
Julianne Hough Beats the Heat in Puff-Sleeved Dress and Wrapped Toe-Loop Sandals

By Aaron Royce
Julianne Hough’s latest summer outfit took a turn for the bohemian — complete with fittingly sharp sandals.

The “POTUS” star was spotted strolling in downtown New York City on Saturday afternoon for a matinee showing of the play, wearing a breezy off-white minidress. The piece featured a drawstring waist with a side tie that created a ruched texture, as well as large puffed sleeves and a rounded neckline. Hough finished her outfit with diamond drop earrings, a delicate necklace, gold bangle bracelet and rings. She also accessorized with oversized tinted aviator sunglasses, as well as Khaite’s $1,400 Remi hobo bag — which complemented her dress with its rounded cream leather texture and structured black top handle.

Boosting the “Footloose” actress‘ ensemble was a pair of black leather sandals. The sharp pair featured flat soles with rounded closed counters, as well as wide straps that created a cutout silhouette while wrapping around Hough’s heels and ankles. The set were cinched with metal buckles, and finished with leather loops for each of the actress’ big toes — a top trend in sandals this summer — for a bohemian twist.

Sandals like Hough’s are a top trend this summer, due to their open and ventilated silhouette. The loops intended solely for wearers’ toes often add a whimsical and free-spirited spin on the staple style, which is most popular in neutral leather pairs with flat soles — as seen in new pairs by Tkees, Gia Borghini and ATP Atelier. Naturalizer’s summer collection prominently includes the detail in square-toed, gladiator and foam sandals, ensuring there’s a pair for a variety of tastes. Meanwhile, sustainable brand Alohas has topped ankle-wrapped heels, as well as padded flatforms with cushioned, buckled and bi-colored straps, with thin and wide toe loops to suit a range of aesthetics.

When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include flats, close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour and other brands as well.

Click through the gallery to see Hough’s best street style moments over the years.

