Julianne Hough Elevates Summer Sandals with Wrapped Crop Top Backstage at ‘POTUS’

Julianne Hough’s latest mirror selfie outfit was utterly summer-worthy.

The “POTUS” star posed for a backstage snap, wearing a wrapped white crop top with a high neckline. Paired with flowing beige trousers, the style created a triangular cutout effect. Hough kept her outfit minimalist, paired with a cream leather Gucci Horsebit 1955 handbag, gold rings and a Cartier watch bracelet. Adding a dash of glamour to her look were gold and crystal link-shaped earrings by Paco Rabanne.

Julianne Hough takes a mirror selfie while backstage. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Julianne Hough

Boosting the “Footloose” actress’ ensemble was a pair of light brown sandals. Featuring thick leather toe straps, the style was crafted by none other than Paul Andrew — who’s namesake brand has relaunched and is poised for a comeback with an upcoming Fall 2022 collection. Hough’s pair, hidden by her pant’s hems, were mostly not visible — though, based on Andrew’s sharp designs, likely included black or stiletto heels.

Hough’s familiar with sharp shoes, having worn many pairs over the years. In fact, the actress recently slipped on a set of strappy Jimmy Choo platform pumps beneath her crystal-embellished Pamella Roland gown at the 2022 Tony Awards earlier this month.

Julianne Hough attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

