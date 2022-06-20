Julianne Hough Elevates Summer Sandals with Wrapped Crop Top Backstage at ‘POTUS’

Julianne Hough’s latest mirror selfie outfit was utterly summer-worthy.
The “POTUS” star posed for a backstage snap, wearing a wrapped white crop top with a high neckline. Paired with flowing beige trousers, the style created a triangular cutout effect. Hough kept her outfit minimalist, paired with a cream leather Gucci Horsebit 1955 handbag, gold rings and a Cartier watch bracelet. Adding a dash of glamour to her look were gold and crystal link-shaped earrings by Paco Rabanne.
Boosting the “Footloose” actress’ ensemble was a pair of light brown sandals. Featuring thick leather toe straps, the style was crafted by none other than Paul Andrew — who’s namesake brand has relaunched and is poised for a comeback with an upcoming Fall 2022 collection. Hough’s pair, hidden by her pant’s hems, were mostly not visible — though, based on Andrew’s sharp designs, likely included black or stiletto heels.
Hough’s familiar with sharp shoes, having worn many pairs over the years. In fact, the actress recently slipped on a set of strappy Jimmy Choo platform pumps beneath her crystal-embellished Pamella Roland gown at the 2022 Tony Awards earlier this month.
When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.
