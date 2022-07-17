×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Julianne Hough Brings Back ’70s Style in Striped Wrap Dress and Chic Flats

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
JH
2021
Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments
Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments
Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments
View Gallery 28 Images

Julianne Hough’s latest summer outfit brought back ’70s vibes in utterly chic style.

The “POTUS” star was spotted strolling in downtown New York City on Sunday afternoon in a classic wrap dress. The collared piece featured a wrapped cinched silhouette, as well as long sleeves that Hough left unbuttoned. The brown and white-striped piece was paired with equally neutral accessories: a beige leather shoulder bag, gold and silver post earrings and a simple gold necklace. However, Hough’s ensemble gained a further dose of ’70s cool with oversized ombre sunglasses with glossy acetate frames, instantly channeling the same look of the decade’s leading style icons — as well as the inventor of the wrap herself, Diane Von Furstenberg.

Related

Julianne Hough Masters On-the-Go Style in High-Waisted Denim and Slip-On Mules Backstage for 'POTUS'

Julianne Hough Puts Edgy Spin On Pleated Pants With Ruffled Camisole Top & Thong Wedge Sandals

Julianne Hough Elevates Summer Basics With Puffy Thong Sandals and Black Oversized Button Down

Julianne Hough, shirtdress, striped dress, collared dress, flats, leather flats, nude flats, beige flats, leather flats, pointed flats
Julianne Hough walks downtown in New York City on July 17.
CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

Boosting the “Footloose” actress‘ ensemble was a pair of nude leather flats. Her style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, as well as closed counters, allowing them to be worn in a variety of outfits and dress up even the most casual with a chic, preppy finish. Hough’s pair provided a clean base for her ensemble, while remaining neutral and timeless.

Julianne Hough, shirtdress, striped dress, collared dress, flats, leather flats, nude flats, beige flats, leather flats, pointed flats
A closer look at Hough’s flats.
CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

Flats like Hough’s are a classic style in the womenswear industry, beloved for decades because of their flat silhouette and ease to slip on and off. Pairs in neutral tones with pointed or rounded toes are the most popular, with styles from brands including Chanel and Tory Burch earning their place as a seasonless style that continues to be made in numerous finishes and colors every year. New styles have also emerged from a range of brands today, such as Rothy’s, M.Gemi and Vince Camuto.

Julianne Hough, shirtdress, striped dress, collared dress, flats, leather flats, nude flats, beige flats, leather flats, pointed flats
Julianne Hough walks downtown in NYC on July 17.
CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour and other brands.

Click through the gallery to see Hough’s best street style moments over the years.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad