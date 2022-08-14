Julianne Hough Elevates Leather Shorts and Bustier With Sleek Square-Toed Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough stepped out in style for her final matinee performance of “POTUS.”

The Broadway star strolled through New York City’s Greenwich Village on Saturday afternoon, wearing a white T-shirt and tan leather shorts. Adding an added layer to her look was a strapless cream bustier with all-over ruching and a diamond-shaped front cut-out. Completing Hough’s outfit were delicate gold earrings, as well as a black leather Bottega Veneta belt and padded woven Cassette crossbody bag.

Julianne Hough walks to a Saturday matinee performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village in New York City on Aug. 13, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Boosting the “Footloose” actress‘ ensemble was a pair of soft leather mules, also by Bottega Veneta. Her black $920 Stretch style included open squared toes with textured rubber soles. A set of 4-inch stiletto heels completed the style, giving it a sleek finish that smoothly matched her accessories for a cohesive appearance.

A closer look at Hough’s Bottega Veneta mules. CREDIT: MEGA

Bottega Veneta’s Stretch mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Mules like Hough’s are a top summer trend, due to the current high heel renaissance and a widespread penchant for ’90s and early 2000s style. The square-toed silhouette is renowned for its ease to slip on and off, with trending stiletto and flare-heeled styles seen in new collections by Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman and Tony Bianco.

Julianne Hough walks to a Saturday matinee performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village in New York City on Aug. 13, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include flats, close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour and other brands as well.

