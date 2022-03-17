Julianne Hough Dances in Sharp Heels With John Stamos as Elvis in ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Tribute for ‘Step Into the Movies’

Julianne Hough brought her dance skills to the small screen with John Stamos for her upcoming ABC special “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.”

During the dance special, the “Footloose” star partnered with Stamos to re-create a dance scene from 1964’s “Viva Las Vegas,” with Hough channeling Ann-Margret’s role and Stamos as Elvis Presley. The star wore a classic black leotard over sheer black leggings for the occasion, creating a streamlined silhouette. Giving her look a hint of ’60s groove was a bold red sweater. Stamos also dressed the part, wearing a full black leather outfit.

Julianne Hough and John Stamos perform a dance routine on “Step Into…The Movies,” which premieres on Sunday, March 20 on ABC. CREDIT: ABC

For footwear, Hough opted for a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The style featured triangular toes, as well as black leather uppers. Hough’s footwear was complete with thick heels that totaled 2-3 inches in height, ideal for dancing while remaining balanced.

Related Kelly Rowland Is So 'Clueless' in '90s-Inspired Plaid Blazer Dress & Slick Pumps for 'Today Show' Khloe Kardashian Elevates Monochromatic Street Style With Black Alligator Bell Bottoms & Christian Louboutin Pumps Britney Spears Proves the Versatility of Black Pumps Modeling Plaid Crop Top, Metallic Leggings and Little Black Dress

A closer look at Hough’s pumps. CREDIT: ABC

Pumps like Hough’s are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to the actress, stars like Kristen Stewart, Bella Hadid and Kate Middleton have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Emmy London in recent weeks.

Julianne Hough performs a dance routine on “Step Into…The Movies,” which premieres on Sunday, March 20 on ABC. CREDIT: ABC

“Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough,” includes a roster of talent reimagining classic dance scenes in film, including Kevin Bacon, Jenna Dewan, Ariana DeBose, Harry Shum Jr., Baz Luhrmann, Tate McRae, Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Amber Riley and Charli D’Amelio. It airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Julianne Hough and John Stamos perform a dance routine on “Step Into…The Movies,” which premieres on Sunday, March 20 on ABC. CREDIT: ABC

Emmy Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Hough and her brother Derek Hough are re-creating the most legendary cinematic performances in a new one-hour special, “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.” Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “La La Land.“

Discover Hough’s top street style moments in the gallery.