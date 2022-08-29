×
Julianne Hough Takes the Plunge in Scalloped Black Bikini While Poolside

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

Julianne Hough took a sharp approach to poolside style while celebrating the end of summer.

The Broadway star hit the pool in a black two-piece bikini. Her top and string-tied bottoms, as seen in a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories, featured a scalloped trim that created a whimsical appearance. Completing Hough’s ensemble was a woven raffia tote bag.

Julianne Hough, bikini, black bikini, scalloped bikini, two piece bikini, summer style, pool, poolside
Julianne Hough poses on Instagram on Aug. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Julianne Hough/Instagram

As the “Footloose” actress‘ shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely she went barefoot for the duration of the day. However, based on trending summer shoe styles, it’s likely she slipped on a pair of thongs or slide sandals while not in the water.

When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include flats, close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour and other brands as well.

Click through the gallery to see Hough’s best street style moments over the years.

